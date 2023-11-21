Coffs basketball season enters finals series

CRUNCH time has arrived for Coffs Harbour’s best basketball teams, with the finals series of Coffs Harbour Basketball Association’s latest season set to be decided at Sportz Central.

Defending A-grade champions Run It Back finished as this season’s minor premiers.

Run It Back finished the regular season with a 62-50 win against CHILL, who finished second on the ladder.

Adrian Schmidt top scored for Run It Back with a game high 27 points.

Step Bro’s finished third on the ladder, and had a 47-39 win against Forest Built in the last round of the regular season.

Bryce Sully had a game high 15 points for Step Bro’s.

Run It Back and All Washed Up! play off for a grand final berth in their semi-final, while CHILL and Step Bro’s play off for the other grand final berth.

Defending champions of the Men’s Social Competition, Saints, finished as this season’s minor premiers.

Saints finished their regular season with a 72-36 win against Chiroraptors, which was their thirteenth win from fourteen games this season.

Nicholas Morgan top scored for Saints with 18 points.

Coffs Harbour Basketball Association hosts weekly competitions throughout the year at Sportz Central.

Women’s competitions are held on Tuesday nights, and men’s competitions are held on Wednesday nights.

High school competitions are held on Friday nights and Saturday mornings, and primary school competitions are held on Saturday mornings.