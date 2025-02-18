Coffs’ best Oztag juniors to take on the state’s finest



IT’S that time of year again for Coffs Harbour’s best young Oztag players, as they get ready to take on the state’s best on home turf.

Representative Oztag teams are set to take part in this week’s Junior State Championships in Coffs Harbour.

The Coffs Harbour Cavaliers will play off against teams from across the state over three big days of Oztag, which gets underway on Friday at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields.

Coffs Harbour Cavaliers teams will compete in seven divisions; 13s Girls, 14s Girls, 16s Girls, 12s Boys, 13s Boys, 14s Boys, and 17s Boys.

This year’s State Championships has attracted 313 teams, who will compete for state titles across 12 divisions.

The Senior State Championships will be held in Coffs Harbour on 21-23 March.

Coffs Harbour will also host the Australian Junior and Senior Championships in October and November.

By Aiden BURGESS