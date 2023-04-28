Coffs Bypass Action Group mediates for resolution

MAJOR milestones with the construction of Coffs Harbour Bypass are overshadowing some residents’ concerns and inconveniences in their own backyard, as experienced by Korora homeowner Julie Lane.

When the easement at the end of her back yard was fenced across and the trees were cut down without any in-person conversations from the builders or Transport for NSW, Julie reached out to Marina Rockett from the Coffs Bypass Action Group (CBAG), who is their representative on the Coffs Harbour Bypass Community Consultative Committee.



While she wasn’t complaining, Julie felt fobbed-off and concerned about what was happening and when.

She received flyers but no-one came to talk with her about the builders in her backyard.

The worry soon began impacting her health.

“As a person suffering numerous debilitating health issues including MS, stress is something I am meant to avoid,” Julie told News Of The Area.

“I am housebound during the warmer months because I can’t regulate my temperature, so when they came and fenced off my back yard and chopped all our shade trees down it was very upsetting.

“Combined with the worsening of my MS and also having to deal with neighbour issues on one side of us, I have suffered numerous relapses since August last year when the fence went up,” she said.

“I was promised that the fence would be removed by November 2022, but nothing happened.

“We weren’t given any formal notification of any work, only random workers giving bits of information and fliers stuck in our letter box.

“What are people’s rights and appropriate length of time regarding access to one’s back yard?

“Surely they can’t just not allow us access to our own land indefinitely; we still pay rates on this land,” said Julie.

After having spent a small fortune on cooling and heat preventative measures for the house, Julie just wanted her back garden back so she could replant trees for shade.

“It really sucks when you’re just stuck inside all day for months on end, not to mention costly running the air conditioner; my lovely bedroom has turned into a jail cell.”

Julie felt she had been given the run-around on her rights and the continued use of her backyard until she heard about the Coffs Harbour Bypass Community Consultative Committee and contacted Marina.

“I want to thank Marina for her recent help with organising a meeting to help me get at least a portion of my back yard back in Korora.

“Without her help I just couldn’t have achieved this small outcome as no one would listen or do anything until she helped.

“I was also finding it very difficult to have to talk with people due to a few health issues and having her act on my behalf as well as her support in this matter was greatly appreciated.

“So, if you’re having trouble with anything to do with the bypass I recommend getting some help from Marina at the Coffs Harbour Bypass Community Consultative Committee.”

Marina said the outcome achieved for Julie was “the best result possible at this point in time”.

In closing, Julie acknowledges the kindness shown to her around the construction works affecting her dog’s burial place.

“I would also like to thank Transport NSW and Quickway for looking after our pet dog Bella’s grave as respectfully and as nicely as you could, given the circumstances,” said Julie.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson told NOTA, “Transport for NSW is working closely with residents to minimise the impacts of work for the Coffs Harbour bypass project on their properties, including the Fern Tree Place work location.

“Transport for NSW has met in person with this customer on a number of occasions.”

To contact the Coffs Harbour Bypass Action Group and the Coffs Harbour Bypass Community Consultative Committee, email coffsbypassactiongroup@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI