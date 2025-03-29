Coffs Bypass engineer announced as Science and Engineering Challenge dinner speaker

GUEST speaker for the annual Science and Engineering Challenge (SEC) pre-event dinner has been announced as Tom Patterson, who is Structures Lead for the company delivering the Coffs Harbour by-pass, Ferrovial Gamuda Joint Venture.

The dinner takes place at the Seaview Tavern in Woolgoolga on Monday 7 April, the night before the inter-school challenge on 8 April at Wiigulga Sports Complex in Woolgoolga.



Mr Patterson is managing the building of structures for the Coffs Harbour bypass, which encompasses about eight kilometres of noise walls and 21 bridges, including the new architecturally designed Luke Bowen pedestrian bridge at Korora.

A graduate of the Queensland University of Technology, where he achieved First Class Honours in a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil & Structural), Mr Patterson has worked his way up in the industry.

He has considerable experience in diverse, large scale infrastructure projects including WestConnex Rozelle Interchange, the M4 East Motorway, Sydney Light Rail, and bridge projects in Yeppen, Brisbane and Adelaide.

He will share his story about what inspired him to become an engineer and the diverse experiences that have led him to work on the Coffs Harbour bypass.

The SEC is a statewide challenge, facilitated locally by the Rotary Club of Woolgoolga in partnership with Ferrovial Gamuda Bypass.

Challenges include designing and constructing models related to flight, bridges, fish traps, wind turbines and other concepts.

Rotarian Mark Spencer said school students “benefit significantly” from programs of this kind.

“As a nation, we need to attract young people to the science and engineering disciplines,” he said.

Anyone interested in knowing more about the dinner can contact Patty Delaney at pattydelaney101@gmail.com or on 6654 2185 or 0467072905, by 31 March.

By Andrea FERRARI