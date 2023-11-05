Coffs Christmas Lunch 4 U seeking urgent sponsorship

A CHRISTMAS lunch, free and for the people, is once again in the making for those with no place to go on Christmas Day 2023, however financial support is being sought to ensure the event’s success.

Formerly known as the Coffs Christmas Community Lunch, a new committee has been formed to take the event forward under the new name of ‘Coffs Christmas Lunch 4 U’.



Doris Cowan, who has led the event for the past two years, has passed on the baton to Ange Anderson, Mary O’Callaghan, Nick Newling and his partner Lindsay Hansen.

“We hope to be able to provide a friendly, inclusive, welcoming place for people who do not have anyone to share Christmas lunch with, maybe displaced or don’t have local support around,” said Ange Anderson.

“We want everyone in the Coffs community to know that someone cares about them.”

The committee’s goal is for anyone who joins the lunch to have a great time, feel valued and enjoy a meal with new friends.

Christmas can be a lonely or confronting time of year for many people.

“There’s a lot of hype and pressure around this time of year, and to have a big family Christmas with all the trimmings.

“Some members of the community may be doing it tough at the moment, not have support around, and feel isolated.

“The Christmas Day lunch is a way of showing those people that it’s okay to be alone, because at our lunch, everyone is welcome and doesn’t have to feel alone.”

The organising team are now calling out to the Coffs community for funding support.

“We have come into organising the event with zero funds and the biggest contribution any business can make is financial.”

The event’s major sponsor from the past five-plus years has had to cease sponsorship this year, meaning the organisers are desperately seeking funds to support the lunch.

“We are calling on Coffs and surrounds businesses or groups to dig deep and gift/sponsor the Coffs Community Christmas Lunch 4 U with $100 (or more).”

Without this support, organisers say the event cannot go ahead.

“We acknowledge that everyone is coping with cost-of-living expenses, and acknowledge businesses are also suffering, that’s why we have nominated $100 each business to hopefully lighten the load on any one business and share the contributions throughout the business community.”

The new committee thanked past sponsors of the annual Christmas lunches, which originated as the Orphans Christmas lunch, that have been running for around fourteen years on the Coffs Coast, and hope many previous supporters come on board this year.

“So we can be assured that funds will be gifted this year we ask businesses or other groups to make their pledge by contacting us via email at coffschristmaslunchforu@gmail.com by Tuesday 7 November 2023.”

Alternatively, if you would like to speak to one of the organisers, please contact Ange on 0434 080 174 or Mary on 0432 130 457.

To put businesses at ease, please note it will only be Ange, Mary, Nick or Lindsay who will approach a business face-to-face for any sponsorship, who will be happy to provide some form of ID to eliminate any potential scamming from other parties.

By Andrea FERRARI