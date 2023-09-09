Coffs City Rotary champions cartooning and more

BIG plans in the works for the National Cartoon Gallery at the Bunker brought Coffs City Rotary executives to meet with the Gallery’s new board last month.

2023 is the 35th year of the National Cartoon Awards; it takes place every November and Rotary Club is still the major sponsor.



The Coffs City Rotary Club were the innovators of the National Cartoon Awards back in 1988 and the driving force of the establishment of the National Cartoon Gallery at the Bunker, which opened in 1996.

The entry forms for this year’s Rotary National Cartoon Awards are now being distributed to cartoonists all over the country and the best of this year’s entries will be in the major Cartoon Awards Exhibition, opening on Friday November 24.

The current Chair of the National Cartoon Gallery, Les Davis, gave a presentation outlining the current status of the Gallery and its plans for the immediate future.

He was optimistic that the Multi Pass concept, involving a discounted entry fee to four local attractions – The Big Banana, Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, The Butterfly House and the Cartoon Gallery – will have a major positive effect on the Gallery’s income.

This is important as the reduction in the Council’s contribution towards running costs has put considerable financial pressure on the Gallery, which is now operating with just one paid staff member.

By Andrea FERRARI