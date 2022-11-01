Coffs City United junior wins player of the year

COFFS City United’s Keeley Gardner has been named Northern NSW Football’s player of the year in the inaugural Local Champion Awards.

Gardner had a fantastic year which included being selected to the Northern NSW Football Indigenous Women’s team, which played at the Women’s State Cup at Lake Macquarie in July.

The sixteen-year-old earnt the Northern NSW Football’s player of the month award in August, which saw her nominated for the yearly award.

She was one of her Coffs City United Lionesses under-16s division team’s co-captains, and was nominated as the best and fairest for her team last season.

Brett Hodgekiss has coached the award recipient as a Coffs City United Lionesses junior, and praised her coachability.

“Keeley is a coach’s dream, she’s always at training, puts in 100 percent, listens, learns and has become a real leader within the group,” he said.

In addition to her football accolades, she was recently selected to the Australian Youth Women Futsal team that will tour the USA next year.

The Northern NSW Football’s Local Champion Awards are a monthly recognition of individuals and teams who make a difference across the football family, and are recognised for their commitment to their club, team, community and football.

By Aiden BURGESS