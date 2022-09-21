Coffs City United Lions win Coastal Premier League grand final

THE Coffs City United Lions have capped off a stellar and history making season winning the inaugural first grade men’s Coastal Premier League grand final.

The Lions claimed this season’s silverware with a 1-0 victory against Southern United in their grand final at Ce.x Coffs International Stadium.

The Lions made North Coast Football history becoming the first team to win the Coastal Premier League grand final since the competition’s inception in 2020, after the last two finals series were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Lions lost just one game all season on their way to winning the minor premiership and grand final double.

A Blake Townsend goal just before half-time proved to be the match winner, with a Lions cross into the box resulting in a parry from the Southern goalkeeper arriving at Townsend’s feet, with the Lions player producing a wonderful strike from just outside the box.

Lions coach Glen Williams reflected on the achievement of becoming the first grand final winners in Coastal Premier League history.

“We made a bit of history tonight, which is huge in our club’s long, long history, and the boys are just so excited that they’ve made some history tonight,” he said.

The Lions had a tremendous weekend winning a grand final double, as they also triumphed in the reserve grade grand final with a 3-1 victory against Port United.

By Aiden BURGESS