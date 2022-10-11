Coffs City United under 14s crowned Champions of Champions

COFFS City United under 14s were crowned the 2022 Champion of Champions in emphatic fashion following a penalty shoot-out against Alstonville last Friday.

The Lions started the tournament on the back foot going down against tough opposition from the north.

“We started against a very strong Alstonville side, winner of the Far North Coast under 14’s Competition,” said Lions coach Adam Wood.

“We had the majority share of possession but couldn’t convert.

“We missed a penalty and were caught out on the counter losing 1-0, certainly a wake up call for my side who has a goal difference of +85.”

But a good night’s sleep was just the tonic for the Lions who improved as the tournament progressed.

“The boys slept on this loss and came out firing on Thursday disposing of Iona from Port Macquarie 4-0.

“We then played Byron Bay at lunch time, it was a pretty dire affair ending in a 0-0 draw.

“Not a lot of chances were created but we had the majority share of possession again.”

The Lions improved as the tournament progressed and saved their best for last.

“We started Day 3 level on points and goal difference with Byron Bay.

“We played the under 13s from Coffs United and Byron were up against Iona.

“We were held by a very stubborn 13s side to go in at the break 0-0.

“Line up changes at half-time and a few quick fire goals led to us winning 5-0 and beating Byron on goal difference as they disposed of Iona 3-0.”

After making the grand final on goal difference they faced the team who defeated them on day one.

“We now had the final against Alstonville,” said Adam.

“We were evenly matched with Charlie Wood playing the midfield general for United with the class of Habeeb Edo and Humayun Khaksar making runs.

“Noah Light weaved his way into the box only for a cat-like reflex save from the Alstonville keeper to keep them in it. “Final whistle 0-0.”

With neither team giving an inch, the match was deadlocked and destined for a penalty shoot-out and the coach looked to the players for direction.

“After asking my players who was confident, we settled on our final five penalty takers.

“Captain Charlie Wood, Bayley Cavanagh Rose, Humayun Khaksar, Noah Light and Fadi Aldakh all scored their penalties to win the tournament 5-4 on penalties.

“Winning the Champion of Champions is an absolute honour, and the amount of Instagram posts the boys have done since winning has me thinking that they’re pretty happy too.”

A day later, following a rain delayed season, the players returned to the same football pitch where they were crowned Champion of Champions only 20 hours earlier.

“The boys then backed up to play our semi-final against Woolgoolga the day after,” he said.

“The warm up was strictly stretching today and the boys were very flat, (with) three days of football in the sun, and now onto a major semi final you can see why.

“We started out of the gates slowly before a Charlie Wood run ending with a square ball to Bayley Cavanagh Rose for a tap in to ease the nerves.

“Three more first half goals to Woopi’s one has us in the break at 4-1.

“Four more goals in the second-half to their one again had us winning 8-2.

“Fadi Aldakh continued his goalscoring run with four goals, Bayley Cavanagh Rose with three and Humayun Khaksar with one.”

“A well deserved break for the team (a week off) before taking on the winner of Coffs Tigers and Woopi in the grand final.”

After a rain affected season the coach is cherishing finishing the season on a high note.

“To say that I am proud of these boys is an understatement.

“They are an absolute pleasure to coach and make me happy to turn up to training every week.

“Sure, it feels like this season is dragging on a bit, but when you have a side like mine, you don’t really want it to end,” concluded Adam.

By David WIGLEY