Coffs club holds opening Khanacross round





COFFS Harbour and District Sporting Car Club staged the start of the Bonville Servo and LPO Bush Khanacross Series on Sunday 2 March at Raleigh Raceway.

Round 1 attracted 33 entries, with junior competitors from as far as Armidale and Nabiac testing their driving skills.

Kai Hancock was first in juniors on the day.

He was commended when collecting his prize for his volunteer efforts in helping set up the event.

Club President Martin Smith said “it shows great character”.

Kai replied that he had benefitted from the club’s support with his first job due to references from volunteering at club events and rallies.

“Second in Juniors, Liam Upcroft, was hot on Kai’s heels and was impressive to watch at his first ever Bush Khanacross,” the club said in its recap of the event.

“Third place in juniors was taken by Harlem Runge, who is new to Khanacross but likely to be one to watch in the future.

“It wasn’t just the juniors who had a great day out, at times the event had the feel of a family reunion, as friends and families with decades of history competing together met new and potential club members.

“Several spouses and families shared cars while jostling for podium positions, but at the end of the day, one family dominated.

“Scott Beard found time between volunteering to battle it out against his boys Dallan and Liam and wife Sharon. “Sharon took out the top spot in the ladies division, Tanya Nehl was second and Ashlee Mabey third.

“Dallan Beard was second outright just behind winner Paul Mountford. Third outright was Rod Philips in his special buggy.”

This year is set to be a big one for the Coffs Harbour and District Sporting Car Club.

Multiple events are planned, from entry level up to the Quality Accounting Coffs Coast Rally, a Qld and NSW event.

Spectators are welcome at all events, with driver participation possible at introductory events from the age of 12.

Anyone interested in joining the resurgence of rally driving in the area or willing to volunteer can contact the club at coffscarclub.com.au.

By Aiden BURGESS