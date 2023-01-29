Coffs Coast Again Represented on Regional Youth Task Force

THE Coffs Coast will be represented on the fourth Regional Youth Taskforce by Coffs Harbour’s John Palencia.

Mr Palencia has been selected as one of the eighteen young leaders from across the State to represent their community on the Taskforce.



The Member for Coffs Harbour, Gurmesh Singh, congratulated Mr Palencia on his appointment to the ministerial advisory group that will provide operational and policy advice to the NSW Government on behalf of their peers.

“The Taskforce has been selected from more than 140 applicants from each of the State’s nine regions and will officially meet four times throughout the year to discuss issues impacting regional youth,” said Mr Singh.

“During these meetings they’ll meet with NSW Government representatives including the Minister for Regional Youth and cabinet members, to share their thoughts on the NSW Regional Youth Framework pillars: work ready, wellbeing, connectivity and community.”

The Minister for Regional Youth, Ben Franklin, said the Regional Youth Taskforce connects young people from regional NSW with their community and engages them on issues including employment, mental health and public transport.

“The NSW Government knows there’s no better way to be informed on matters affecting young people living in regional and rural NSW than to hear those issues and concerns directly from this exceptional group of young people,” Mr Franklin said.

“In the role, our eighteen new members will hone their skills in driving policy change, advocate for real outcomes for young people, and provide a voice for regional youth in the NSW Government.”

“I congratulate the members of the new 2023 Taskforce and look forward to working with them and hearing their views on how the NSW Government can continue to serve young people across regional NSW.”

For more information on the Regional Youth Taskforce, visit www.nsw.gov.au/RegionalYouthTaskforce

By Andrew VIVIAN