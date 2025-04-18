Coffs Coast band ‘piping’ and ‘drumming’ up new members



THE Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums band is short a piper or three and experiencing a deficit of drummers.

The popular bagpipe and drum band has farewelled some young players who have left to pursue studies away from the Coffs Coast, while several older members have retired.



Keen to boost numbers, Pipe Major Geoff Rogers is on the hunt for pipers and tenor drummers.

“We are seeking individuals who have previous experience playing the pipes, whether it was during childhood, in a school band, or as a solo hobby,” he told News Of The Area.

“We’re also recruiting enthusiastic individuals interested in learning and playing the tenor drums.

“The best age to learn the tenor drums is 12 years and upwards and you don’t need to have a musical background as it works on four beats.

“As you progress, you learn to flourish the sticks and become the visual part of the band.”

Drums, sticks and kilts are supplied.

The band offers a vibrant community of musicians whose repertoire includes both traditional and modern Scottish tunes, and popular favourites.

They are the featured entertainment at many of the region’s special events, including two Anzac Day parades, the Easter MacLean Highland Gathering, Bonnie Wingham weekend and the Grafton Jacaranda festival.

“If you have the skills and the desire to play again, we would love to have you join us.”

Band practice is at the Coffs Harbour Showground.

Geoff Rogers can be contacted for more information by calling 0416 233882 or emailing gnrogers54@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI