Coffs Coast beer to save lives through Defib Hero program



TRIPLE M Coffs Harbour’s breakfast show host Michael “Moffee” Moffett, has brewed an idea to raise funds for the Defib Hero program supported by the Pink Silks Trust.

Owner of King Tide Brewery, Josh King, offered to bring his idea to life and started crafting a Pale Ale using Australian ingredients.

“We got some great Australian malt from the Riverina and some good Aussie hops from the Aussie Hops fields,” Mr King said.

“Triple M listeners shared their feedback on everything from the name to the style and taste of the beer, right down to the design on the can to make it very ‘Coffs Coast’,” Moffee told News Of The Area.

Pink Silks Trust will benefit from sales, with the funds to be used to buy more defibrillators for Coffs Harbour as part of the Defib Hero program.

“Pink Silks Trust last year raised enough for five new defibs,” said founder Tanya Johnson OAM.

“I think that is an initiative that we really need to get behind.

“Having 24/7 access to a defib [at locations] three minutes apart, is definitely going to save lives.

“Bringing better health outcomes to our community… that’s the real unspoken gift.

Moffee’s “Coffs Easy Ale” was officially launched to the public on Friday, 11 April, at King Tide Brewing.

By Andrea FERRARI

