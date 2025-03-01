Coffs Coast cyclists press to open discussions on safe cycle lanes



CYCLISTS are seeking to open the discussion on the long-term project of achieving safe cycle lanes across the Coffs Coast, starting with councils and Transport for NSW regularly clearing leafy cycle paths and roadsides.

The cycling community is growing rapidly across the Coffs Coast.



Competitive cyclists, triathletes, the Bicycle User Groups (BUGS), recreational cyclists, people riding to work and kids enjoying their bikes, are all taking up this healthy mode of transport.

As a business development manager across the North Coast, Adrian Hawke spends many hours driving on these roads.

He is also a local triathlete and for 25 years has used these roads for training.

“Every day I see many dangers while riding my bike,” he told News Of The Area.

“There is debris, potholes, rubbish and glass, to name a few obstructions.

“I would not drive over a branch and would avoid a hole in the road if I could. Obviously I try to miss them on my bike as well.

“Shared roads with these issues can only cause problems, accidents will and have happened and unfortunately, people have been killed.”

The Coffs Harbour southern route of Pine Creek Way from the Butterfly House through to Macksville, is a favourite for cyclists seeking a longer ride but detritus is a problem, as it is also on Solitary Islands Way going north.

The cycling community says it’s not “if” but “when” another fatal accident happens on Coffs Coast roads; remembering Phillip Almond who died in 2020 aged 47 after being struck by a driver on Bucca Road, and Dr Mark Henschke who died in 2022 aged 72 after being hit by a garbage truck on Sawtell Road.

A separate lane is needed according to the biking groups gearing up to make submissions to the City of Coffs Harbour and Transport for NSW (TfNSW).

“Transport is responsible for maintaining the State Road network to ensure it meets specifications, which include considerations for cyclist safety,” a TfNSW spokesperson told NOTA.

“Routine maintenance includes debris removal and vegetation management, though the frequency varies based on location, environmental conditions, risk factors, and the availability of funding and resources.

“Off-road cycleways typically fall under the care and control of local councils unless they are within a declared freeway corridor.”

Transport’s Active Transport Strategy, which was released in 2022, has a vision to double the number of walking and bike riding trips over 20 years across NSW.

The ambition is to provide more than 1000km of new cycleways with a priority move to deliver more than 100km of new strategic cycleways by 2028.

TfNSW states it is committed to helping fast-track the forming of its connected network to enable more people to ride safely on everyday trips.

It will also continue to support, fund, and work with councils to deliver and expand local bike networks under the Get NSW Active program, seeking to make active transport a mode of choice, not a mode of last resort.

A City of Coffs Harbour spokesperson told News Of The Area, “Scheduled roadworks, which include related activities such as footpaths and cycleways are listed on the City of Coffs Harbour’s website.

“People can report an issue with the City by visiting the Customer Service Centre at Yarrila Place, 27 Gordon Street, Coffs Harbour, by calling 02 6648 4000, or by emailing coffs.council@chcc.nsw.gov.au.

Online requests can also be lodged through the webpage by searching “Contact Us”.

By Andrea FERRARI

