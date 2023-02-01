Coffs Coast Cyclones BMX Club track open for racing

AFTER a two year wait, the Coffs Coast Cyclones BMX Club track is finally open for racing.

The Cyclones are currently running some gate nights and are looking to get weekly racing underway.

Gates nights are being held from 6pm on Thursday and Friday nights.

The new five metre start hill now in operation brings the track up to a National Series standard.

The start hill is only open on club organised days, so for your opportunity to ride the new hill you need to have a Auscycling licence and attend a gates night or another club event.

The Cyclones are also looking for volunteers to help with running race night operations, and include the positions of a gate starter, flaggy, first aid (certificate required), and sign on.

Coffs Coast Cyclones BMX Club is the local BMX race club for the Coffs Harbour area and surrounding regions.

Gates night is a good way to see the riders in action and ask any questions you may have regarding joining the club and taking up the sport.

The sport of BMX is not just for the serious racer, but can be enjoyed by everyone, young or old.

For anyone wanting to give this exciting sport a go, the Cyclones will be putting up some details on how to sign up or come along to a gate night and have a chat.

The club has a small range of bikes for loan on club days for new riders to try.

For further information, jump onto the club’s Facebook page ‘Coffs Coast Cyclones BMX Club’.

By Aiden BURGESS