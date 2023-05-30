Coffs Coast Dragon Boat Club paddler named in Australian team

COFFS Coast Dragon Boat Club paddler Kevin Buhler has been named in the Australian Aurora’s senior B’s (over 50s) Dragon Boat team, to compete at the IDBF World Championships in Thailand this August.

Buhler trains six days a week while also attending weekend training camps in Sydney and Canberra, and when home trains with the Coffs Coast Dragon Boat Club.

His selection to the Australian team comes after outstanding performances at the Australian titles in Albury, where he won three gold medals representing NSW.

Making his first Australian team, he said he was not only representing his country in Thailand but also the Coffs Coast region.

“To be chosen to represent Australia is an opportunity that only happens rarely for most people, particularly for regional areas,” he said.

“To be selected is an honour and I am proud to be able to represent both Australia and Coffs Harbour.”

Buhler outlined what he would bring to the Australian team.

“Hard work, determination, and dedication would be my strong points,” he said.

“I try to apply these attributes across all aspects of my paddling and training, and I love being part of the team.”

To help him get to Thailand, the Coffs Coast Dragon Boat Club will be holding Bunnings BBQs on Friday, 2 June, Friday, 14 July, and Saturday, 12 August to help raise money for their club member to compete at the World Championships.

Coffs Coast Dragon Boat Club is a Dragon Boat sports club governed by Dragon Boats NSW.

The club paddles on the Bellinger River at River Road, Mylestom, and on Bonville Creek at Dolmans Point, Sawtell.

By Aiden BURGESS