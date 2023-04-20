Coffs Coast Festival of Motor Sport confirmed for 2023

THE second Coffs Coast Festival of Motor Sport has been confirmed for 2023.

The month-long motor sports event held across the Coffs Coast will start on Saturday 4 November and go through until the weekend finale on 26 and 27 November.



Building on the widespread positivity of the inaugural event in 2022, event chair Bob Carle told NOTA, “We are in the process of contacting Clubs and organisations for their 2023 involvement.

“We wish to announce the renewal of our major naming rights sponsors, Coffs C.ex and Goeff King Motors, following the success of our first event last year.

“We expect to have a couple of new events and hope to run our own rally,” he said.

Motorsport Australia has taken its Australian Rally Championship (ARC) to Canberra this year, which Bob described as being “a bit of a let-down”.

“Our Festival will start with our combined Motor and Bike Show on Saturday 4 November.

“Other events spread over the four weekends of that month including karts and motorcycle racing, off road, hill climbs, rally cross and burnout competitions and Speedway finishing on the weekend of 26-27 November, all to be confirmed as we progress plans.”

The Coffs Coast Festival of Motor Sport team is back on website duties.

“We’re starting to re-establish the website with this year’s information and our Facebook site is active and should get better with new ideas.

“We’re rehashing both sites with more local motorsport information, plus Festival updates.”

Taking in learnings from last year’s event, the committee is looking forward to making some changes in the Festival, to “make it better and easier for spectators and competitors”.

“We are always looking for helpers and especially any business sponsors who may be interested in coming on board to help make this festival a local annual event,” Bob said.

“Any amount of help and support is gratefully received and we guarantee value for your money in return.

“The whole idea is to get people to come back to the Coffs Harbour area from Kempsey to Grafton, to spend their money supporting local businesses.”

The Coffs Coast Festival of Motor Sport is a Coffs City Rotary Club initiative, the proceeds from which support local and world causes.

All other local club events are there to help build their profile and give them a chance to make some money.

“Hopefully these visitors we are attracting help support sponsors of these clubs and competitors’ sponsors as well,” closed Bob.

By Andrea FERRARI