Coffs Coast Festival of Motorsport on track for month of action

KEEPING motor sport on professional tracks, not on our streets, the organisers of the 2023 Coffs Coast Festival of Motor Sport (CCFMS) are revving up to stage an action-packed range of live high-octane events for lovers of motor sport, every weekend in November 2023, here on the Coffs Coast.

It all begins on Saturday 4 November and runs through to Sunday 26 November at locations around Coffs Harbour, along with the nearby areas of Kempsey, Raleigh and Grafton.



The month-long festival is the brainchild of Bob Carle, Chair of CCFMS and Coffs City Rotary.

CCFMS spokesperson and event emcee Mike Camilleri told News Of The Area, “The Coffs Coast Festival of Motor Sport has been set up as a community project by the Coffs City Rotary Club and is a schedule of events for the purpose of bringing a financial boost to our local economy.

“Particularly since the void left by the World Rally Championship (WRC) from our local region,” he said.

“This is a local non-profit consortium, supporting charities, run by local volunteers and supported by local businesses and national sponsors including the NSW Government and the local Coffs City Council.”

The action ignites with Drift Racing on Saturday 4 November at Raleigh International Raceway, followed on Sunday 5 November with the huge Car & Bike Show n Shine at Park Beach Plaza’s enclosed car park, on the second deck.

“Also on Sunday we have a Burnout comp back at Raleigh raceway, including Hill Climb and Motor Cycle Racing in Kempsey,” said Mike.

The following weekends of events include, Rally, Dirt Track Motorcycle Racing, Rally Cross, Speedway, Hill Climbs and more.

“Motor Sport is the passion that drives us,” said Mike.

“We are looking forward to seeing all of you motorsport enthusiasts track side.

“There’s so much not to be missed.”

Keep up to date through checking Facebook at www.facebook.com/MotorsportCoffsCoast or www.coffscoastmotorsport.com/.

Enquiries can be made direct to Bob Carle on 0411 727 255.

By Andrea FERRARI