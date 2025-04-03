Coffs Coast Festival of Rugby to be held this weekend



COFFS Harbour is set to become heaven for rugby fans as it prepares to host the inaugural Coffs Coast Festival of Rugby this weekend.

The Australian Barbarians take on the Japan Under 23s team in the main event on Saturday night at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Former Wallabies player Owen Finnegan will coach the Barbarians, while former Wallabies and England coach Eddie Jones will lead the Japanese side.

The Mid North Coast Rugby Union Northern Division season also kicks off this weekend, with a super round that sees all three opening games played in Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Harbour Snappers begin their premiership defence with a local derby against the SCU Marlins at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Last season’s runners up the Hastings Valley Vikings take on the Kempsey Cannonballs at Geoff King Motors Oval.

Last season’s semi-finalists Grafton Redmen take on the Port Macquarie Pirates at Coffs Rugby Park.

SCU Marlins player-coach AJ Gilbert claimed the underdog tag heading into their match against the reigning premiers.

“They’ve got attacking threats all through the side, they are well-coached by Mitch Walton, and really it’s theirs to lose I think,” he said.

“We’re the underdogs basically. It’s the derby, it’s what we all get up for, and being at the stadium gives it that extra flavour.”

The opening round of the Mid North Coast Rugby Union Southern Division season will also be played in Coffs Harbour this weekend, with both games at Rex Hardaker Oval.

Wallamba Bulls begin their premiership defence by taking on the Manning River Rats, and the Wauchope Thunder and Old Bar Clams face off.

The Coffs Coast Rugby Challenge will also be a part of the festival, which is a long-standing junior, non-competitive 10s tournament featuring young players from across Australia.

This year, the event expands with the addition of a “Golden Oldies” tournament, ensuring rugby enthusiasts of all ages can hit the field.

By Aiden BURGESS