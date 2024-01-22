Coffs Coast horsewoman improving lives through power of horses and healing



COFFS Coast horsewoman Beck Beverly is harnessing the healing power of horses to improve lives.

Kitchi Kai Support Horses, based in Coramba, specialises in providing exceptional support and companionship through the use of miniature horses.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We aim to enhance the wellbeing and quality of life for individuals/groups facing physical, emotional or mental challenges,” founder Beck told News Of The Area.

“We strive to create positive and therapeutic experiences that meet you where you are at, which promotes healing, independence and a sense of empowerment.”

No stranger to trauma herself, Beck’s drive to follow her calling came from lived experience.

“After the 2019 Kian Road fire I saw first-hand the impact and devastation it had on the community.

“I witnessed the impact first-hand that a horse can bring.

“The ability to sense the full spectrum of emotions and how they respond in those moments are life changing.”

She came about this powerful ability accidently after witnessing a moment with her own horse.

“It was like he breathed in all the pain, fear and frustration and in that moment, there was only him and her.”

After witnessing this, Beck set about learning more and discovered how truly amazing horses can be.

“I have begun studying with the Equine Psychotherapy Institute and graduated from the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation,” she said.

Kitchi Kai Support Horses operates as a mobile service from Kempsey to Grafton and west to Dorrigo.

Sponsorships are a key component and Beck is ever grateful for interest and commitment from both businesses and private individuals.

“We specialise in aged care, disability and everything it encompasses.

“Our passion is to provide for those who are often deemed in the ‘too hard basket’ or those who have additional needs.”

By Andrea FERRARI

