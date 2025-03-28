Coffs Coast Ocean Swims an annual favourite



LOCALS and fans from further afield are getting psyched for the upcoming Coffs Coast Ocean Swims, which many call their favourite swimming event of the year.

Scheduled for Sunday 6 April, there are three open water swims for the community to take part in – 300m, 600m and 2km.



Running since 1996, the Coffs Coast Ocean Swims are held at Coffs Harbour’s Jetty Beach.

The swim courses are within the sheltered waters of the harbour, next to the timber jetty.

Greg Swan, who has swum in every event since the first, said it’s his “favourite event on the ocean swim calendar”.

“I absolutely love swimming in our protected harbour and I plan to keep participating for as many years as I can.”

For the past three years, Natalie Pioch has travelled from North Lakes in Queensland to compete.

“It’s a well-organised event with a great community feel.

“My family and I love exploring this beautiful area which makes it a fabulous little weekend getaway.”

Previous winner Richie Goddard said, “We are so lucky to have this event in our community.

“The sad reality is these events used to be plentiful along the coast but with increased difficulties in logistics, scheduling and finding volunteers to manage the event, they are now held mainly in larger cities.

“I really appreciate organisations like Sawtell SLSC and their supporters who have made this event happen.”

Also taking part are the JV Mermaids who, under the watchful eye of John Vincent, can be seen regularly training at the Jetty.

These ladies participate in the Yamba Ocean Swim as well as the Coffs Coast Ocean Swims.

Marg Gill, a group representative, said, “Our regular group swims in the Jetty give us a great opportunity to maintain our fitness and wellbeing in such a beautiful environment”.

By Andrea FERRARI