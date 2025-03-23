Coffs Coast Ocean Swims event to introduce inclusive swimming option



ORGANISERS of the Coffs Coast Ocean Swims on Sunday 6 April, are introducing an inclusive swimming option for all abilities.

The 300m course will be adapted for children who need to have a break along the way.



Everyone who participates will receive a Certificate of Achievement.

All interested families of children eight years and older with additional needs, are encouraged to reach out to discuss what is required for their child to participate in this iconic local swim meet.

“It’s essential we encourage kids to be involved in all kinds of movement from an early age,” Exercise Physiologist Alex Bruggisser told News Of The Area.

“Regular involvement in fun local events like this becomes a highlight on the calendar and is a great incentive to put in some extra effort [while] training in the lead-up.”

Coffs Kids in Motion was inspired to support the event after starting a running club in 2024.

“We ran in the Coffs Running Festival with a group of our kids,” said Specialist Paediatric Physiotherapist Kay Joseph.

“The kids and their families got so much out of being part of a team and were all thrilled to be involved.

“We even won $1000 and donated it to the Inclusive Nippers program that runs at Sawtell Surf Club.

“[It] made it clear to us that we need to do more to facilitate kids of all abilities having a go.

Coffs Kids in Motion will now partner with the organisers of Coffs Ocean Swims.

“Additional needs kids don’t always get to take part in mainstream sporting events,” Kay said.

“We want them to have the option to be involved.”

Sally Hart from Sawtell is entering her daughter in this swim.

“We are so happy to be involved in local sporting events like this,” she said.

“We would never have thought to get involved, but now that we are it will be a regular fixture on our calendar.”

Children interested in being involved can be registered at sawtell.oceanswims.com. Parents and carers can then contact Coffs Kids in Motion for support on 6652 1252 or by emailing info@coffskidsinmotion.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI