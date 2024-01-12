Coffs Coast residents gather for Gaza



THE conflict in Gaza has generated a range of opinions about what has happened, is happening and should happen since the October attack on Israel by Hamas and Israel’s actions thereafter.

Across the planet, including in Israel, people are calling for a ceasefire to halt the increasing civilian death toll.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

In Coffs Harbour, on November 19, more than 250 people gathered to show support for the people of Palestine.

The ‘Gather for Gaza’ crowd heard from speakers from a range of ages, countries, cultures and faiths.

A stall provided information and education resources, including an ‘Australia Tool Kit’.

The crowd was encouraged to contact Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles before marching together and chanting slogans.

Six other gatherings have since been held, with the last four being on consecutive Saturdays at 1pm in the City Square.

Activities have included painting banners and there has also been a film screening in Bellingen, with another planned for January 27.

“My friend and I were both concerned that local Arab, Muslim and Jewish families might need support after a 75-year struggle for independence,” a spokesperson for the group said.

“These are ceasefire rallies only, calling for the devastation to schools, hospitals and refugee camps to halt.

“We’re not anti-Jewish but want the killing of civilians to stop.”

The next Gather for Gaza event will take place at the Jetty Boardwalk entrance in Coffs Harbour on Saturday, January 13 at 7pm for a sunset vigil.

By Andrew VIVIAN