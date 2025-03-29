Coffs Coast seniors honoured in local achievement awards



ACHIEVEMENT Awards have been presented to Coffs Coast seniors in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the community.

The 2025 NSW Seniors Festival Local Achievement Awards provide an opportunity for MPs and communities to recognise the seniors that help make their community a diverse, active and inspiring place to live.



Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh congratulated the four award winners, who were nominated by community members.

The late Colin Morley was recognised for his many years of tireless work as founder and team leader of Woolgoolga Surf Club’s Silver Salties program.

A physical activity and social connections initiative for older Australians designed by Surf Life Saving Australia, it works in conjunction with Surf Life Saving Clubs and is funded by Sport Australia’s Move It Aus – Better Ageing Grants Program.

Coffs Harbour Health Campus (CHHC) volunteer co-ordinator Denise McNeill was honoured for going above and beyond in her work.

CHHC runs two volunteer groups; Coffs Harbour Pink Ladies who run the café and gift shop and Coffs Harbour General Volunteers who manage their enquiries desk at the hospital.

The Woolgoolga Red Cross Branch was honoured for its important work across the community, providing first aid, support services, volunteer services, and emergency and crisis services.

Coffs Coast Suicide Prevention Initiative chair and co-ordinator Brian Clarke received the Achievement Award for his outstanding dedication to the community.

Coffs Coast Suicide Prevention Initiative is a volunteer network led by people whose lives have been impacted by distress around suicide.

These lived experiences guide the organisation’s grassroots mental health and suicide prevention actions within the local community.

Mr Singh hosted an awards presentation at his electorate office to coincide with the recent NSW Seniors Festival.

“I thank all of our remarkable recipients for helping to make the Coffs Coast the best it can be through their sheer determination to make a positive difference to people’s lives,” he said.

“I’m proud of them all for their vital work and outreach across our community, putting others ahead of themselves in the process.

“The theme for the 2025 NSW Seniors Festival was Time To Shine and our inspirational local seniors and organisations are doing that, and more.”

By Andrea FERRARI