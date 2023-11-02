Coffs Coast sports clubs encouraged to apply for funding

RECEIVING funding is a great boost for any sporting club.

That is why Coffs Coast sporting clubs and associations are being encouraged to apply for funding under the NSW Government’s Local Sport Grant Program.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said organisations could receive a share of $50,000 available locally to increase participation, host events, improve access or enhance their facilities.

“Applications are now open and I urge our local clubs and associations of all sizes and across all sporting codes to come forward,” said Mr Singh, Shadow Minister for Tourism, Emergency Services, and the North Coast.

“Whether it is football, netball, basketball, swimming, or gymnastics, to name but a few, we know how vital grassroots sport is to our community.

“It is not just important to living a fit and healthy lifestyle, but it is also extremely crucial to looking after our mental health and staying socially connected.

“The former NSW Liberals and Nationals Government invested heavily in upgrading local sport and recreation facilities and this is our chance to continue that legacy.”

Mr Singh said the grants will help Coffs Coast clubs to get more people involved in sport.

“Sport is a way of life on the Coffs Coast,” he said.

“These grants provide essential funds to clubs for programs, equipment and facilities that will enable more people of all ages and abilities to participate in sport,” he said.

“Bringing communities together through sport provides many social, health, and economic benefits.

“Getting together with teammates on a weekend or midweek to play sport is so important for our physical and mental health.”

Applications can be made for grants between $2,000 and $20,000 per project, which can be put towards the purchase of new equipment or improving facilities and programs which allow people of all ages and abilities to participate in sport and active recreation.

For more information and to apply visit www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/local-sport-grant-program.

Applications close at 1pm on Monday, 27 November.

The Local Sport Grant Program aims to support grassroots sporting clubs to increase participation, host events, improve access and enhance sport and recreation facilities.

Up to $4.65 million is available in 2023/24 to support sporting clubs and associations across NSW with $50,000 available in each electorate and grants of up to $20,000 available for individual projects.

The Local Sport Grant Program aims to increase regular and on-going participation opportunities in sport in NSW.

By Aiden BURGESS