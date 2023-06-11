Coffs Coast students awarded for excellence in public education

TWO Coffs Coast students received scholarships at the ‘2023 Proudly Public!’ Awards night at Sydney Town Hall on Monday, May 29.

They were among over 700 public school students and educators from across Australia to receive scholarships administered by the Public Education Foundation (PEF) in 2023.



Since the launch of PEF’s scholarships program in 2009 more than 3,000 students and 120 educators have been supported with greater than $8.5 million in life-changing scholarships administered by the Foundation.

Nada Ali, from Coffs Harbour High School, was awarded the ‘Friends of Zainab Senior Secondary’ Scholarship and Mason Stubbs, from Sandy Beach Public School, received the ‘Public Education Foundation’ Primary Scholarship

Department of Education Acting Secretary Murat Dizdar thanked the Public Education Foundation for its

ongoing support of public education in NSW.

He said the scholarships helped to remove barriers to achievement created by social and economic

disadvantage.

“These scholarships are about recognising student excellence, potential and ability and rewarding students so they can continue to reach their potential,” Mr Dizdar said.

“Behind many of these awards are extraordinary stories of resilience and a commitment to learning against

the odds, especially during the pandemic, bushfires and floods.

“I am proud of our students, teachers and leaders who have attained scholarships.

“It is their efforts that combine to create the extraordinary public education system we have in NSW, one that believes in the individual no matter your postcode and as part of its DNA is determined that every individual connects, succeeds and thrives in public schools.”

Public Education Foundation CEO David Riordan said the awards celebrate the enduring values of Australian public education.

“Every student deserves the opportunity to achieve their full potential, and these scholarships will help make that possible,” he said.

Ms Ali told News Of The Area the scholarship was a great opportunity to receive support to pursue her interests.

“It was also fabulous to meet other people who are willing to support my dream and other young dreamers who are seeking a brighter future.

“When you get opportunities like this, particularly financial support, you feel that, in the future, you want to support others.

“This will allow me to purchase a sewing machine and fabrics to help with my textiles major project.”

The Public Education Foundation is a charity dedicated to enhancing the value and reputation of public education by providing life-changing scholarships to its students, teachers and principals.

For a full list of scholarship recipients visit www.publiceducationfoundation.org.au/.

By Andrew VIVIAN