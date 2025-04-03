Coffs Coast surfers excel at Barney Miller Surf Classic



COFFS Coast surfers have achieved top results at the recent Barney Miller Surf Classic at Sawtell Beach.

Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club and Sawtell Boardriders Club members excelled at the annual event.

Will Martin won the Open Men’s event, and Creed Smart came fourth.

Hamish Harrigan won the Under 16 Boys competition, and Sawtell Boardriders Club member Rio Luther Barr finished second on his home break.

Luca Martin finished third in the Under 16 Boys.

Jarrah Jay White finished second in the Under 14 Boys competition.

Matilda Harrigan won the Under 12 Girls competition, Sage White finished third, and Hazel Ralston fourth.

Sawtell Boardriders Club’s Piper O’Sullivan finished fourth in the Under 14 Girls competition on her home break.

Open Men’s winner Will Martin said winning the title at an event he had a long history with was special.

“Barney’s comp has always been special,” he said.

“I think I did my first one when I was seven in the Under 8s and won that, and then now I’ve won the Open Men’s.

“It means a lot.”

By Aiden BURGESS