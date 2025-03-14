Coffs Coast surfers excel at Cadet Cup



COFFS Coast junior surfers have achieved top results at the recent Reflections Cadet Cup at Rainbow Beach in Bonny Hills.

First held in 2024, the Reflections Cadet Cup is a 5500-rated event on Surfing Australia’s National Series calendar, attracting top juniors from across the state.

Sawtell Boardriders Club member Rio Luther Barr finished third in the Under 16 Boys.

Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club members featured prominently in a few age groups.

Sage White from Moonee Beach finished runner-up in the Under 12 Girls, with Woolgoolga’s Hazel Ralston finishing fourth, and Matilda Harrigan making the semi-final.

Hamish Harrigan made the semi-finals of the Under 16 Boys, Tye Morrison made the quarter finals, and Jarrah Jay White made the semi-finals of the Under 14 Boys.

Surfest director Warren Smith said conditions were rough thanks to a strong north-east swell and north-east winds caused by tropical cyclone Alfred further north, however he said the standard of surfing and ocean skills was exceptional.

“Conditions got rougher yesterday on Saturday, March 1, and were really testing for all the age groups,

particularly the young groups, and today on Sunday, March 2, has been rough all day and we’ve had to reschedule events to accommodate the conditions,” he said.

“The one thing that has impressed everyone, from our lifeguards to the judges, has been the level of surfing and the surf awareness that the kids have shown all the way through.

“It gives you so much faith in what they are doing with their parents and surf clubs.

“The lifeguards have been so impressed with how they read the surf, their surf ability and their attitude.”

A second Reflections Cadet Cup event for the year will be held in Tuncurry in December.

By Aiden BURGESS