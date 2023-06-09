Coffs Coast TAFE students recognised at Excellence Awards

TWO TAFE NSW graduates attending the Coffs Harbour campus have been recognised for their exceptional achievements at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards for the North region last week.

Bellingen student Elisabeth Cross took home TAFE Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Schools Student of the Year and Coffs Harbour’s Jonah Blackburn was awarded school-based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.



Winner Elisabeth Cross said her TAFE course helped her gain valuable skills, which transfer across many industries.

“Through the TVET program, I was able to finish school with an advantage, given I had already completed further studies,” she said.

“My teacher was incredibly supportive, always going above and beyond, and it was through TAFE that I was able to connect with local businesses who were looking for staff.

“I was able to get casual work in the event industry, learning firsthand about event planning while still at school.

“While I have gone on to study in a different field at University, I have found I am constantly using the skills I learned through TAFE.

“They transfer to everyday life, and they have given me the confidence to succeed in whatever I choose to do.”

TAFE Teacher Melanie Sherry described Elisabeth as a bright, inquisitive student who is diligent in her studies.

“Ellie has proven if you want to do your best, you have to give your best and push through difficult times,” she said.

“I have watched Ellie grow to develop an impressive work ethic and even organise extra study sessions with her class after school and on weekends.

“She is motivated and confident, with a positive attitude to all she puts her mind to.

“In the work placements, she demonstrated that she is mature beyond her years and a great representative of her school and TAFE NSW.”

TAFE NSW Executive Director Education and Skills for North Jason Darney congratulated all eleven award winners for their commitment and dedication to achieving their study goals.

“It’s fantastic to highlight the achievements of regional students, as well as the diversity of talent being nurtured to skill our local communities across Northern NSW,” said Mr Darney.

“The winners represent a range of study and industry areas from health, construction to events.

“Their skills are in high demand, and their success inspires the next generation to take the next step in their lifelong learning journey.

“TAFE NSW is proud to equip students with real-world practical skills and experience so they can hit the ground running in the workplace,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI