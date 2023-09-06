Coffs Coast Tigers progress to Men’s Premier League Grand Final

THE Coffs Coast Tigers have secured their spot in this season’s Men’s Premier League grand final, triumphing 1-0 against the Northern Storm in a thrilling semi-final clash at Korora.

Now, the Tigers eagerly await the outcome of this weekend’s preliminary final showdown between the Northern Storm and the Woolgoolga Wolves, set to unfold at the same venue, Korora.

The Woolgoolga Wolves breathed new life into their season, achieving a crucial 1-0 victory at home against the Coffs City United Lions in their elimination semi-final last weekend.

Throughout the season, the Storm and Wolves shared the spotlight, with each team notching one victory and two draws in their four encounters, including a 1-1 stalemate in their most recent face-off during Round 17.

With the Storm, who clinched the season premiership, striving to avoid an early exit from the finals, the Wolves are currently riding a wave of confidence, boasting an impressive seven-match unbeaten streak.

The triumphant side in the Northern Storm versus Woolgoolga Wolves bout will face the Coffs Coast Tigers in the Men’s Premier League grand final.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, 16 September, when the big dance takes place at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

In the Men’s Reserve division, the Woolgoolga Wolves, who topped the regular-season standings, have secured their spot in the grand final with a nail-biting 3-2 victory against the Coffs Coast Tigers in their semi-final held at Woolgoolga.

By David WIGLEY