Coffs Coast Wellbeing Centre for veterans community to open in CBD



THE Coffs Coast Wellbeing Centre (CCWC) will open in a new central CBD location in July, accessibly situated on the ground floor of the CODA building on Vernon Street, opposite C.ex Coffs Harbour.

The CCWC will replace the former Veterans’ Centre which has operated from the Legacy Op Shop on Scarba Street since 2013.



The comfortably fitted space is designed to create an ambiance of support and safety, said CCWC. Sub-committee member Richard Kelloway, who along with fellow members Steve Sawtell and Pat Magann, has been driving the project’s progress.

“When veterans and their families walk through the door, we want them to feel the trepidation in their lives alleviated, and [to know] we are all working together,” Mr Kelloway told News Of The Area.

Large-screen TVs connected to the NBN will enable video-calls to distant family and friends.

An IT kiosk will provide privacy and secure internet access.

Skilled advocates from Legacy, RSL and other major ex-service organisations will be on-site.

They will link with an established network of medical and allied health specialists, community service providers, the Department of Veterans’ Affairs (DVA), Centrelink and the NDIS.

“The Project is a great example of close collaboration with C.ex, Coffs Coast Legacy, RSL sub-branches and advocates across the MNC all working together,” Mr Kelloway said.

A DVA Grant and Network savings are funding furnishing and finishes within the new centre, with C.ex bearing the financial lion’s share.

“C.ex has made the CODA space available to the CCWC free and in perpetuity.”

Veterans and their families can access the wide support services through an initial online triage consultation.

A senior advocate will assess the severity of the case and prioritise it, assign a wellbeing advocate and invite the veteran and family for a face-to-face meeting or if they prefer, a video conference call.

“We find out what their support needs are and make referrals, working hand-in-glove with Legacy Community Service Officers who care for the family.”

All services are free to veterans, who are welcome to come in any time to use the facilities.

Chair of the C.ex Board, David Doyle OAM, told NOTA, “Management of C.ex Group have always provided some form of support to our ex-service community.

“Such as through the local RSL sub-Branch… by providing rooms for their offices, and supporting Anzac Day commemorations of all WI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf and Afghanistan veterans.

“We [also] provided the boardroom for visiting advocates from DVA after the Vietnam conflict.”

The establishment of the CCWC goes back 24 years when two ex-service volunteer veterans worked from their homes.

In 2013 the DVA offered grant funding.

Coffs Coast Legacy added its own significant funding, opening the Veterans’ Centre in its Op Shop on Scarba Street.

Volunteer advocate numbers grew to seven and in 2019, Coffs advocates were joined by advocates in Taree, Port Macquarie and elsewhere.

The region-wide Veteran Wellbeing Network Mid North Coast formed in 2020 with over 20 advocates, all connected in a virtual private network with a shared database.

From July, the new Coffs Coast Wellbeing Centre will welcome all ex-service members and first responders, their families, health professionals, service providers and interested community members.

Visit vcmnc.org.au for more information and to make online donations.

By Andrea FERRARI