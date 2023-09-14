Coffs Coast Yes23 campaign continues with volunteers and celebrity appearances

WITH the weeks running down until the Voice to Parliament referendum, ‘YES’ campaigners continue to actively bring their message to the region.

For those still unsure about what to believe about the Voice to Parliament, Kerry O’Brien and Jade Ritchie are conducting two sessions on the Coffs Coast next week.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Mr O’Brien is a well-known and highly-respected journalist and Ms Ritchie is a Darwin business leader from the Gooreng Gooreng nation, near Bundaberg in Queensland.

The first event, hosted by ‘Bellingen Shire for YES’, will be at the Bellingen Memorial Hall on Thursday September 21, with Aunty Bea Ballangarry and Uncle Gary Williams and special guest, Jack Thompson, after a welcome by Uncle Micklo Jarrett.

There will also be a performance by the Gunanbu Choir.

The event is an opportunity to hear from and ask questions of Elders and experts about the upcoming referendum.

On Friday September 22, ‘Coffs and surrounds for YES’ will host Mr O’Brien and Ms Ritchie at a Community Information Forum at the Cavanbah Centre with Aunty Bea Ballangarry and Clark Webb.

This event is specifically for those who want to know more about the referendum to help them make up their mind.

For both events, doors open at 5:30 pm for refreshments.

The Bellingen event runs from 6:30pm until 8:30pm and the Coffs Harbour event runs from 6:00pm until 7:30 pm.

Tickets can be booked through https://www.yes23.com.au/bellingen_gathers_for_yes and https://www.yes23.com.au/community_information_forum_on_a_voice_to_parliament.

‘Coffs and surrounds for YES’ will join ‘Bellingen Shire for YES’ for a picnic on the National Day of Action, Sunday, September 17 at Lavenders Bridge Park, 3 Hammond Street, Bellingen.

Picnickers are asked to wear their ‘YES’ t-shirts, bring their signs (or collect one on the day) and bring their dog, kids and a picnic.

Budding photographers are urged to bring cameras.

On Saturday, September 9 more than 60 people arrived at the Hub café at the Coffs Harbour Jetty at 8am for the ‘Jetty Splash for YES’, an event designed for the swimming community to hear more about the Voice to Parliament and have a chance for a swim together.

35 swimmers took to the water for a 500 metre, one kilometre (km) or two km swim.

Yes23 volunteers had many conversations with swimmers and community members.

“The sunshine brought out the smiles and some great (usually relaxed) conversations about what the referendum means for us all,” Yes23 volunteer Stephanie said.

“A good day!”

Local swimmer Elizabeth told News Of The Area, “It’s great to see the kind people getting together to support the YES vote or those who wanted to find out more ahead of the vote.

“The splash was a bit fresh but has inspired me to go again.”

Jetty Splash for YES Organiser Maaike Veenkamp said, “It was a fantastic morning with local swimmers and community members, many of them having conversations about the referendum for the first time.

“The water was calm and the weather was on our side which made for a great ocean swim.”

Yes23 volunteers also conduct stalls at local markets every weekend to disseminate information.

By Andrew VIVIAN