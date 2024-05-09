Coffs Coast’s young sporting champions recognised



THREE of the Coffs Coast’s best young athletes have been recognised for their sporting achievements.

Charlotte Cougle, Lyla Freudenstein and Benjamin Warden were each presented with a certificate in recognition of their achievements by Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan at a Local Sporting Champions Award event.

Mr Hogan is making sure that the three young Coffs sporting champions are given every opportunity to follow their dreams, as he confirmed their grants from the Local Sporting Champions program.

Charlotte Cougle from Sapphire Beach was recognised for her achievements in basketball, Lyla Freudenstein from Arrawarra Headland for her achievements in surfing, and Benjamin Warden from Emerald Beach for his achievements in ice hockey.

Mr Hogan highlighted the importance of the Local Sporting Champions program.

“Those who received the Awards have excelled themselves representing the Northern Rivers on the national and state stage,” he said.

“The Local Sporting Champions program provides financial assistance to young people aged between twelve and eighteen years to compete, coach or umpire in their chosen sport.

“Coffs and the Clarence Valley have produced some outstanding sportspeople in the past, and it is important that we support the next crop of our local sporting talent.

“Unfortunately succeeding in sport doesn’t just take talent and determination – parents also often have to put their hands in their pockets to get their children to competitions.

“I’m very pleased to be able to help these families with financial support through these grants.

“Sport is important in the development of young people: it teaches them life-long skills like teamwork, keeps them fit and healthy, and allows them to excel in something they love and enjoy.”

Mr Hogan encouraged other young budding sporting talent to apply for grants.

“I encourage any budding champions out there who have the opportunity of competing at a state, national or international event to apply for a grant by contacting my office or checking out the website ausport.gov.au.,” he said.

The Local Sporting Champions program provides financial assistance for coaches, officials and competitors aged twelve to eighteen participating in state, national or international championships.

By Aiden BURGESS