Coffs Community Gardens workshops get stuck into soil

COFFS Regional Community Gardens was a winning spot to host last weekend’s Get Growing workshops run by Ian Earth’s The Gourmet School, on January 28 and 29.

Lara Reading, the Secretary of the Coffs Regional Community Gardens told News Of The Area, “Ian is a fantastic speaker and manages to engage with everyone, no matter what their level of experience and background, and opens up the fascinating microbial world of soil.”



Saturday’s free workshop was about techniques for creating a low maintenance but highly productive garden, growing food either for the first time or to enjoy more success cultivating a healthy, fertile food garden.

“Ian started with telling everyone about the basics of practical planning for a vegetable garden design, and how to build up the best soil for vegetable growing along with answering specific questions from gardeners on how to grow their favourite crops.”

Sunday’s workshop went through the process of assessing soil health and diagnosing what’s needed to optimise conditions and improve performance.

“According to Ian, having the correct soil composition not only creates a better crop, but also a much tastier crop,” said Lara.

“Not only that, but your plants will also out-compete weeds and resist garden pests.

“Participants were able to bring along their own soil samples for assessment and we learnt a lot about what the perfect soil should include,” said Lara.

Ian was able to use the Community Gardens to demonstrate his principles practically.

Participants learned about planting seedlings and the value of good mulch, as well as useful methods to control weeds.

By analysing the composition and chemical pH of your soil you can plan how to improve it by what should be added and the benefits of green manure.

“Ian was really knowledgeable and able to answer everyone’s gardening questions.

“He was a mine of information and no doubt all attendees would have gone home to review their gardens with fresh eyes,” she closed.

By Andrea FERRARI