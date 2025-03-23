Coffs Council wants State Government to provide shark bite kits



THE City of Coffs Harbour is being proactive in improving public safety at local beaches by applying for funding for shark bite kits.

Councillor Jonathan Cassell moved a motion at the 13 March Council meeting to direct the City to write to the NSW Agriculture Minister requesting funding and collaboration to install the kits at key coastal locations.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The motion, passed unanimously, aims to address growing community concerns around shark safety and provide rapid response measures in the event of a shark bite incident.

“It’s clear to me that Shark Bite Kits are a crucial part of any strategy to improve beachgoer safety and to protect our community,” Cr Cassell said.

“However, the NSW Government’s Shark Management Program currently falls short of this task to install kits and instead relies on community groups to crowdfund this initiative, as is the case locally at Emerald Beach and in Port Macquarie.”

Cr Cassell said the City’s request for additional funding and collaboration with the NSW Shark Management Program underscores its dedication to working closely with state agencies.

“The NSW Government is the obvious level of government to drive this initiative and considering the kits from the Port Macquarie campaign cost around $60 each, this seems an affordable investment the State can make that improves the chances of saving a life.

“As a surfer myself who was in the water this summer when a Great White knocked a person from their board, it’s my hope that the NSW Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty, will embrace this request and collaborate with the City in a positive and proactive way.”

Shark bite kits contain essential medical supplies to treat bites until emergency services arrive and would be strategically placed on City infrastructure at popular Coffs Harbour beaches.

Members of the public are urged to only use them for an actual shark emergency because opening them will break the vacuum seal and render them useless.

By Andrew VIVIAN