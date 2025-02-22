Coffs Country Women’s Association launches speaker program for 2025



COUNTRY Women’s Association (CWA) of NSW Coffs Harbour Branch has launched its program of speakers for 2025.

First up is ambassador spokesperson for Small Steps for Hannah, Michael Jeh, who will fly to Coffs on 19 March to present a two-hour talk.



Michael Jeh is a domestic violence prevention educator.

His presentations create more awareness of the early warning signs of coercive control through the tragic story of murdered Brisbane mother Hannah Clarke and her three children.

“Michael Jeh was brought to my attention when I read our October 2024 issue of the CWA Journal,” CWA Coffs Harbour Branch President Ros Hopwood told News Of The Area.

“Our State President Joy Beams interviewed Mr Jeh about domestic violence, a social issue that has been a strong concern for CWA of NSW head office and branches for some time.”

Mr Jeh was also a speaker at the CWA NSW State Conference held in Coffs Harbour in May 2024.

Following his talk, a motion of urgency on the need for more action on rates of domestic violence was passed unanimously by the 700 delegates.

The motion was sent to the three levels of Government.

Preceding Mr Jeh’s talk in March there will be a short presentation and update by a representative from the local Warrina Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services on the current situation in Coffs Harbour.

This occasion is free, with registration required by Monday 17 March to roshopwood123@gmail.com or by phone, 0414 764156.

CWA of NSW Awareness Week between 1-7 September, will also highlight the ongoing crisis around gender-based violence, including domestic and family violence.

CWA guest speakers are chosen from ideas put forward by members at the monthly CWA branch meetings.

The 2025 program includes a speaker on the topic of vaping and cancer in April, the Men’s Table in July, The Frog Man and a speaker on bees after varroa mite in August, and the Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary in October.

The CWA of NSW has always promoted education for its members and introduced the Country of Study program in 1938.

“That first year the country was Norway and this year we are studying the Republic Of Korea,” Ms Hopwood said.

The CWA members enjoy handicraft, baking, social issues, skills to create gifts and baking to sell and raise monies to be of service to various local causes in regional, rural and remote areas of NSW.

The community is welcome to visit the CWA rooms at 3 Dalley St, Coffs Harbour, “for a cuppa and chat”.

By Andrea FERRARI