Coffs counts down to local celebrations for centenary of Legacy



WEDNESDAY 22 March marks the 100-day countdown to the arrival in Coffs Harbour of The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023, presented by Defence Health.

Travelling for six months on a journey that started in Pozieres, France in the lead-up to ANZAC Day in 2023, the Torch Relay is the flagship event marking 100 years of support to families of Australian Defence Force members who gave their lives or health in service.



On its international tour, in each town the Legacy Torch will be carried by local Torchbearers who include Legacy beneficiaries, ranging in age from fifteen to 98, Legatees, Ex-Service and Defence personnel.

Arriving in Coffs Harbour on Friday 30 June, the Centenary Relay will parade through the local streets.

Legatee President Jeremy Nash encourages everyone in the community to come and join in on the day.

“That will mean you are sharing with us the care we offer to the families of veterans who have given their life or health for the nation,” Jeremy told News Of The Area.

“It might also mean you will be inspired to join and assist in our mission.

“But a warning, when we stop being facts and figures on a page, being real people with joys and tears, you will be tempted.”

Having left France, the Legacy Torch travelled to London Legacy before returning home to Australia, landing in Albany, Western Australia in May 2023.

The journey will continue throughout local towns and cities across Australia, visiting all 44 Legacy Club locations, concluding in Melbourne in October 2023.

Coffs Coast Legacy CEO Shawn Bergquist told NOTA, “Coffs Coast Legacy has a long history with the Coffs Coast community and our involvement continues to grow and transition to meet the needs of our veteran community.

“2023 also represents 60 years of Legacy on the Coffs Coast and 20 years for the Coffs Coast Opportunity Shop.

“As Coffs Coast Legacy collaborates with more organisations to improve the services and outcomes for our veteran community, we encourage our whole community to come together and be a part of the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay.”

Proud to be chosen for a once in a lifetime opportunity to celebrate this iconic charity, Jane Sury, Community Liaison told NOTA, “I am privileged to be a Torchbearer on the Coffs Coast.

“We have already connected with locals who were part of the Legacy family in the past, and we hope to connect with many more Defence families who have chosen Coffs Harbour as their home.”

The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay aims to not only commemorate the previous century, but also highlight what the future holds for the organisation.

“As we continue to salute their sacrifice and provide continuous care to those who have given so much, we want to honour the past, thank the present and build the future for Legacy,” she said.

By Andrea FERRARI