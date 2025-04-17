Coffs cricket recognises season’s best players

COFFS Harbour District Cricket Association’s best players have been recognised, with the award winners announced for the 2024/25 Sixers Cricket League season.

Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels won the Arch and Isobel Kay Memorial Trophy for the Club Championship.

Sawtell Cricket Club’s Tyh Murphy and Nana Glen Lizards player Daniel Craig won the Bill Rae Memorial Medal, as the best first grade player.

Daniel Craig won the Ray Kratz Memorial Medal as the best Under 21 Colt cricketer.

Nana Glen Lizards player Zane Guthrie won the Ken Robinson Trophy as the best Under 16 senior cricketer.

Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels captain Taj Dosanjh won the first-grade captains award.

Daniel Craig had the highest batting aggregate and average, scoring 381 runs at an average of 76.2.

Bellingen/Dorrigo Cricket Club’s Taylor Gilbert had the best bowling aggregate and average, taking 20 wickets at an average of 9.7.

Tony Slaviero of the Coffs Colts Cricket Club had the most dismissals of any wicket keeper with 14.

Tyh Murphy had the most catches of any non-wicket keeper, taking nine.

Taylor Gilbert was the best all-rounder.

Second grade

Diggers Cricket Club player Nick Bennie scored the most runs with 313.

Brendon Myers of Nana Glen Cricket Club had the highest batting average at 46.67.

Nana Glen’s Ben Watson had the best bowling aggregate and average, taking 37 wickets at an average of 8.11.

Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels player Raphael Wirth and Diggers player Kieran Cunningham both had the most dismissals of any wicket keepers, with nine each.

Cody Britnell of the Coffs Colts had the most catches of any non-wicket keeper taking 10.

Ben Watson was the best all-rounder.

Third grade

Ben Oliver of Diggers Cricket Club scored the most runs with 294.

Coffs Colts player Paul Tomlinson had the highest batting average at 42.33.

Matthew Bryant of Bellingen/Dorrigo Cricket Club had the best bowling aggregate and average, taking 21 wickets at an average of 6.33.

Diggers player Jacka Britton had the most dismissals of any wicket keeper with 12.

Michael Nealand and Ben Oliver of Diggers both had seven catches each as non-wicket keepers.

Nana Glen’s Matthew Benfield was the best all-rounder.

Fourth grade

Kamaljeet Singh of Diggers Cricket Club scored the most runs with 270.

Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels player Malcolm Bird had the highest batting average at 89.

Coffs Colts player Roger-Louis Mourin had the best bowling aggregate and average, taking 20 wickets at an average of 11.35.

Claye Cooper of Macksville Cricket Club had the most dismissals of any wicket keeper with 13.

Colts player Jeremy Griffith had the most catches of any non-wicket keeper, taking eight.

Macksville’s Quinn Ledger was the best all-rounder.

Under 16s

Nana Glen Cricket Club’s Zane Guthrie had the highest batting aggregate and average, scoring 276 runs at an average of 69.

Zane Guthrie was also the champion player.

Prabhjot Virk of the Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels had the best bowling aggregate taking 12 wickets.

Sawtell Cricket Club’s Oakley Baylis had the best bowling average at 6.27.

Macksville’s Aston Ramunno had the most catches with 10.

Under 14s

Macksville’s Quinn Ledger had the highest batting aggregate and average, scoring 257 runs at an average of 64.25.

Sawtell Cricket Club’s Joshua de Groot had the best bowling aggregate and average, taking 15 wickets at an average of 9.47.

Joshua De Groot was also the champion player.

Alby Butler of Diggers Cricket Club had the most catches with eight.

Under 12s

Sehaj singh Mahal of the Diggers Cricket Club had the highest batting aggregate and average, scoring 361 runs at an average of 72.2.

Sehaj singh Mahal was also the champion player.

Diggers player Zayden Parry had the best bowling aggregate and average, taking 12 wickets at an average of 2.75.

Zayden Parry also took the most catches with six.

Female cricket awards

Bianca Dyson of the Bellingen/Dorrigo Cricket Club was the best Under 19 female cricketer and highest achiever.

Zoe Tarlinton of the Nana Glen Cricket Club was the best Under 16 female cricketer and highest achiever.

Grace Chaseling of the Woolgoolga Cricket Club was awarded the Sean Kelleher Shield as the Junior Spirit Award recipient.

By Aiden BURGESS