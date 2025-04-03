Coffs cricket season review



ANOTHER season of the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association competition is in the books.

This past season was one of transition, as the competition was rebranded the Sixers Cricket League as part of its partnership with the Sydney Sixers.

Here is how each club fared.

Nana Glen Lizards: The standout club of the 2024/25 season.

Lost just once on their way to winning the first-grade premiership, and went undefeated to win the T20 Cup.

The Lizards also won the Under 16s premiership, and were runners-up in the third-grade competition.

Sawtell: The perennial powerhouse came close to winning the first-grade grand final, after finishing second on the ladder.

Won the Under 14s premiership with the Storm losing just once for the season.

Bellingen/Dorrigo: The early front runners in first grade, they couldn’t quite get it going at the back end of the season and exited at the Preliminary Final stage.

The only team to beat eventual champions Nana Glen in the first-grade season.

Bellingen Green went through undefeated to win the second Under 12s season of the summer.

Coffs Colts: It was an up and down season for the first-grade side, finishing fourth on the ladder.

Didn’t get a chance to play in the finals, after their Elimination Final was washed out.

Runners-up in the fourth-grade competition.

Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels: Finished last on the first-grade ladder which belied how competitive they were at stages.

Beating Bellingen/Dorrigo and the Colts in succession was the highlight of their first-grade season.

Took home two premierships, winning the second grade and fourth grade titles.

Diggers Cricket Club: Were the minor premiers in both the second grade and third grade competitions, as they won the third-grade premiership and finished runners-up in second grade.

Finished runners-up in both the first and second Under 12s competitions of the summer.

Macksville Bulls: Strong in the junior ranks, winning the first Under 12s premiership of the summer, and finishing runners-up in both the Under 16s and Under 14s competitions.

Urunga: Were semi-finalists in the second-grade competition.

By Aiden BURGESS