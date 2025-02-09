Coffs CWA Christmas Markets raise almost $1.3k for ‘Love Your Sister’



CWA Coffs Harbour branch has donated almost $1300 to the Love Your Sister foundation from its traditional Christmas Markets in December.

The two-day sale was stacked with homemade produce and hand-crafted goods.

“It was a busy time for events and activities in Coffs, with our sale taking place on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 December, but we had good traffic through,” CWA Coffs Harbour Branch President Ros Hopwood told News Of The Area.

“The Mayor Nikki Williams visited, which was delightful, and lots of locals and their visiting families popped in, too.

“On behalf of all members of CWA Coffs Harbour branch, we would like to say how grateful we are for the continued support shown to our Christmas Markets and other fundraising events.”

Samuel Johnson OAM, Gold Logie-winning actor and Victorian Australian of the Year (2018), founded the charity Love Your Sister.

He was inspired by his own sister Connie’s passion to help others get the right treatment and medication.

Connie died from breast cancer in 2017.

“Sam’s presentation at our May CWA State Conference resonated deeply with everyone, leading us to allocate our 2024 Christmas Markets funds to his initiative.

“He nearly brought the whole room of 700 conference attendees to tears with his speech, while also making us laugh; it was a speech to remember and it was unanimous that we devote our Christmas Markets fundraising to this important cause.”

Love Your Sister supports Precision Medicine and campaigns for all cancer patients, whatever the cancer, regardless of location, income, or status.

Rather than a “one size fits all” approach, the organisation advocates for targeted treatment and personalised medicine for every cancer patient.

By Andrea FERRARI