Coffs cyclists to pack a powerful peloton in ‘Tour de Cure’ fundraiser



FOUR cyclists from Coffs Harbour will be pedalling hard as the Team Faircloth and Reynolds peloton in the Tour de Cure Woolies Wheels ride.

Now in its eighth year, the tour is a three-day cycling event from Sutherland to Bella Vista via Kiama.



Between Sunday 4 May and Tuesday 6 May, riders will cover 380km with over 5100 meters of vertical climbing.

The Tour de Cure community is a national movement of thousands of people who are walking, running, riding and swimming to raise awareness and inspire support in the fight to cure cancer.

This year the focus is on funding for the new Minderoo Children’s Comprehensive Cancer Centre (MCCCC) in Sydney, designed to transform childhood cancer care.

The Tour de Cure has committed $5 million towards the project, including funding for the Tour de Cure Public Research Laboratory.

Team Faircloth and Reynolds have again been invited by their long-standing client, Woolworths, to be involved in the event.

The four local cyclists, Paul Courtney, David and Julie Reynolds, and Dave Spears, say they are fortunate to be involved with this “invitation only” event.

While the team is committed to raising $10,000 for this important cause, the goal is to beat last year’s team effort of raising $26,000, so it is going for $30,000 in total.

“The logistics, the minimum donations to be raised, and level of skill required makes this whole activity a challenge for us, but we’ve committed and are looking forward to it,” Dave Spears told News Of The Area.

By Andrea FERRARI