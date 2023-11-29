Coffs driver wins at Grafton Speedway



COFFS Harbour driver Chris Corbett has taken out the Spring Shootout for the V8 Dirt Modifieds, the headline race during the second race meeting of the 2023-24 season at Hessions Auto Parts Grafton Speedway.

Corbett, who lives in Coffs Harbour and has been competing at Grafton Speedway since his Junior Sedan days over ten years ago, put in an impressive display of driving throughout the Spring Shootout feature race.

He battled it out with 2014 Australian Champion and Queenslander David Clark, after the pair started on the front row together.

Corbett managed to get the upper hand on Clark over the 20-lap race, finishing first to the chequered flag.

Clark finished second while Casino driver Trent Scofield rounded out the podium.

Veteran Kevin Stow from Queensland finished just off the podium in fourth, ahead of Grafton drivers Joshua Rose and Tony Dunn.

Grafton driver Tony Blanch won the AMCA Nationals feature race, his second in a row at Grafton Speedway after winning the season opener.

Grafton Speedway’s next race meeting is on Saturday, 9 December.

The headlining act will be the thundering V8 Late Models, which will be supported by the Modlites (Dondex Series round), RSA Street Stockers, SSA Production Sedans, SSA Street Stocks, SSA Junior Sedans and Stock Cars.

By Aiden BURGESS