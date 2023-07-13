Coffs Eisteddfod 2023 an all-round success has plans for 2024 underway

THAT’S a wrap for the Coffs Harbour & District Eisteddfod 2023, with all disciplines completed.

Eisteddfod president Debbie Waters told News of the Area the Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod provided almost 4,000 performance opportunities, across four venues in the Coffs Harbour area, across 24 days.



“We had competitors travel, for example, from Tamworth, Casino, Port Macquarie, Nambucca Heads, Armidale, Wingham, Pottsville and Helensvale in Queensland.

“A lot of competitors stayed in accommodation in the area, so it was great for Coffs Harbour local motels and restaurant businesses.

“All our distinguished adjudicators were very impressed with the performance standard across vocal, dance, drama, instrumental and choirs,” she said.

“With the enthusiastic participation of the young performers supported by a plethora of parents, the volunteers who organise Coffs Eisteddfod are massively appreciated.

“We are very fortunate to have a group of valued volunteers that spend 12 months planning all our events.

“We are always looking for volunteers and invite anyone who has an interest in the performing arts and helping students to please get in touch,” she said.

“All our disciplines would be delighted for more community members to join in along with our executives.

“If we are to continue with our success, we need to ensure that we have new ideas and members,” she said.

Plans have already begun for the 52nd Coffs Harbour & District Eisteddfod 2024.

“We received some great feedback from our 2023 survey and the committee will be de-briefing and updating where necessary.”

Businesses can also support through sponsorship or membership.

Contact information is provided on the website: https://coffseisteddfod.org.au

Volunteers can find out more at: https://coffseisteddfod.org.au/volunteers/

Or inquire via email – info@coffseisteddfod.org.au

Next up on Coffs eisteddfod committee’s calendar is its annual meeting on Sunday 17 September.

Email Debbie at president@coffseisteddfod.org.au for more information.

By Andrea FERRARI