Coffs Football’s six-a-side titles decided



THE Velociraptors claimed the Women’s A Grade title in the Coffs Football 6s summer competition, overcoming the Salty Scorpions 2-0 in a hard-fought grand final at Coffs Coast Synthetics last Tuesday.

Locked at 0-0 at halftime, both goalkeepers produced crucial saves to keep the game in the balance before the Velociraptors broke the deadlock midway through the second half.

Their opener came via a looping effort that sailed over the defence, while the second was a clinical strike buried into the bottom corner.

Scorpions captain Amy Briggenshaw was full of praise for the contest.

“It was a great game with high intensity from both teams,” she said.

“The passing, the pressure, it was relentless.

“We love this format and the competition just keeps getting better.”

A passionate advocate for the six-a-side game, Briggenshaw’s enthusiasm extends well beyond the pitch.

“We’re all absolutely in love with this game,” she said.

“Most of us play women’s, mixed, and full-field football.

“Our kids play too, and Leticia, Miki, and I all coach.

“On top of that, I somehow put my hand up to be secretary for Sawtell FC this year.”

The summer competition, now in its third year on synthetic pitches, continues to thrive with around 420 players taking part.

Women’s A Grade boasts 80 participants, while Mixed Grade has 200, and Men’s A/B Grade features another 140.

“It’s not just about football and fitness, it’s a social thing too,” Briggenshaw said.

“We have a blast out there. And playing year-round is a huge plus.

“Credit to Hunter and Tao for running the comp, though their music choices could use some work,” she laughed.

In the Men’s A Grade final, “Mitch Brewster and the Mad Deadly Dingoes” secured a 2-0 victory over Yew-Ventus, while ‘Witness the Fitness’ edged out Norfolk Engood on penalties to claim the Men’s B Grade crown.

The next competition kicks off on the week commencing 28 April.

By David WIGLEY

