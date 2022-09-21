Coffs Harbour AllStars earn grand final spot

THE Coffs Harbour AllStars have booked a grand final spot as the Coffs Harbour Baseball Association’s playoffs swung into action.

The AllStars qualified for this season’s grand final with a 6-4 win in their major semi-final against the Sawtell/Toormina Dodgers, as this season’s finals series got underway at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park fields.

Two runs from the AllStars in each of the first, second and sixth innings proved crucial as they held off a fast-finishing Dodgers side.

The AllStars made a top start to their A-grade semi-final taking a 4-0 lead after the first two innings.

The Dodgers would rally to tie the scores at 4-4 after the 5th, before the All Stars got home two in the 6th which proved to be the match winners.

The Woolgoolga Blue Sox won their elimination semi-final beating the Bellingen Brewers.

The Sawtell/Toormina Dodgers now take on the Woolgoolga Blue Sox for a grand final spot, when they face off in their preliminary final this Saturday afternoon.

The Dodgers and AllStars face off in the B-grade preliminary final, for the right to play the Woolgoolga Blue Sox in this season’s grand final.

The Coffs Harbour Baseball Association grand finals are scheduled to be played on Saturday, 8 October.

By Aiden BURGESS