Coffs Harbour and District Baseball competition needs more players

MORE players and new members will boost the Coffs Harbour and District baseball community which kicked off its 2023 season short on numbers.

“We’re seeking to build the teams across all four clubs; Woolgoolga BlueSox, Bellingen Brewers, Coffs Harbour All Stars and the Sawtell Dodgers,” Ben McCall, President of Coffs Harbour and District Baseball told News Of The Area.

Between Covid rebound, work commitments and some injuries during the off season, all of the teams are struggling to field a full team each week.

The teams practice together on Tuesday evenings and play on Saturdays at Stadium Drive, Western Side baseball field.

“In the bush, as we call it, it’s more beneficial for local clubs to meet for practice together on one night.

“Anyone is welcome to come along to our training night or come and chat to us at a game.

“Ladies are welcome, especially if you have played softball, the rules are very similar,” said Ben.

“We encourage any young cricketers who would like to continue their ball skills during the winter months to come along and enjoy the game.

“The skills are similar; especially hand-eye coordination, a big thing in both sports.”

The Coffs Coast teams cater to a wide range of ages from Under 12s through to seniors.

“It’s fun, the whole game should be fun,” said Ben, “we try to steer away from the serious stuff… until we go away for Country Champs every August.

“A-grade is pretty serious, more than B-grade,” he said, laughing.

Planning is already in progress for the Country Championships.

“We are working out who the coaches are going to be, and who we are going to select for the team.”

To find out more about the clubs you can call your local team.

For details, contact: Woolgoolga BlueSox, Ben McCall 0404 896 394, or Kevin Maybury 0414 866 498, Bellingen Brewer’s, Charlie Wolfson 0403 188 492, Coffs Harbour All Stars, Chris Cook 0403 911 630 and Sawtell Dodgers, Mitch Gallagher 0477 773 652.

“If you are interested, turn up at the fields this Saturday from 10.30am,” said Ben.

By Andrea FERRARI