Coffs Harbour and District Sporting Car Club holds Khanacross Round 4



COFFS Harbour and District Sporting Car Club has hosted the fourth round of its Coffs Mechanical Repairs Khanacross Series under ideal conditions.

Anthony Patterson finished 1st driving a Subaru WRX, John Kelly was 2nd in a Mitsubishi FTO, and Jonah Summersell was third in an XR4 Fiesta.

Thomas Oram finished 1st in the juniors driving a Subaru WRX, while Natalie Johnson in a Nissan

Pulsar finished 1st in the Ladies.

A spokesman from the Coffs Harbour and Districts Sporting Car Club gave their thoughts on the day of racing.

“It was a clear winter’s day with little wind and there was enough moisture in the soil to keep the dust down but not so much as to make it too slippery,” they said.

“While everyone had a fun day, it would be hard to go past the day of 13-year-old Kai Hancock, who was participating in a Khanacross for the first time.

“As a junior he was able to drive the club Suzuki Alto with an experienced club member supervising.”

Coffs Harbour and District Sporting Car Club’s next event is on Sunday, 30 July with a Tarmac Hill Climb.

Most cars, including road registered cars, are eligible to compete.

The main requirements include a mechanically-sound car, a functional seatbelt, a helmet to at least AS/NZS1698 standard, a 1kg fire extinguisher to at least AS1841 standard that is fitted to the car within reach of the driver

with a metal bracket, and a blue triangle to indicate where the car battery is.

Drivers need to be at least 14 years or older with at least a junior speed or speed licence to compete, these

are available on the day.

Details of the event will be on the club website and Facebook page.

If you have any questions, feel free to ask the club at coffscarclub.com.au or on their Facebook page.

By: Aiden BURGESS