Coffs Harbour and Districts Sporting Car Club hold last Khanacross round

COFFS Harbour and Districts Sporting Car Club has held its latest round of high-octane racing.

The club held the last round of the Coffs Mechanical Repairs Series on Sunday, 29 October.

A club spokesperson gave a recap of the racing action.

“After the much-needed rain over the preceding days the surface was a little slippery for the first couple of runs of the day,” they said.

“As the day progressed the grip improved.

“There were a number of Nissan Pulsars entered on the day and three of them filled the top spots.

“First outright was Natalie Johnson, second was John Kelly and third outright was junior Jonathon Summersell.

“Along for his first run in the Series was Damien Lavender in what previously, in its prime, had been a very competitive Subaru Leone Rx rally car.

“He has been working on it for the past couple of years after saving it from being crushed for scrap.

“He was happy with his day.”

Coffs Harbour and Districts Sporting Car Club has a few events coming up that are part of the Coffs Coast Festival of Motor Sport.

The Tarmac Hill Climb will be held on Sunday, 19 November.

The Quality Accounting Coffs Coast 100 Rally will be held on Saturday, 25 November.

The Flooded Gums Shootout Sprint will be held on Sunday, 26 November.

Check the Club’s Facebook page as well as Coffs Coast News Of The Area for details in the coming weeks.

By Aiden BURGESS