Coffs Harbour Australia Day Awards nominees congratulated



CONGRATULATIONS to the 2024 City of Coffs Harbour Australia Day Awards nominees.

Citizen of the Year:

1. Graham Tupper: As President of the Friends of the Botanic Garden, Graham has dedicated himself to enhancing and protecting our natural environment.

Through his work on various projects, including the seed bank project and koala preservation, Graham has not only raised awareness but also helped to attract visitors to the Botanic Garden and the City.

2. Wayne Edwards: Wayne’s instrumental role in the CanDo Cancer Trust has helped provide vital support to cancer patients and their families.

Through his involvement with Legacy, and through fundraising initiatives such as a charity ride and Dancing with the Stars, Wayne has helped support and raise funds for important community initiatives.

3. Kyra Ensbey: Kyra’s commitment to fostering positive relationships between dogs and their families has touched the lives of thousands of dogs and their owners in the Coffs Harbour area.

Her work with Community Service Support Dogs, known as therapy dogs, has been invaluable in providing crucial support to healthcare units, schools, and aged care facilities.

Sport & Recreation Award:

1. Peter Barrett: Peter’s success as a Rugby League coach and his dedicated service as President of the North Coast Family of League have made a significant impact on the sporting community.

Through the charity organization, he has helped individuals facing challenges by providing essential resources and support.

2. Deborah Baldwin: Deb’s continuous service to Hockey Coffs Coast as a player, coach, manager, umpire, and administrator has greatly contributed to the development of the sport in the region.

Her leadership and involvement in critical projects, including the establishment of an artificial playing surface and the renewal of facilities, has created a strong foundation for future generations of hockey players.

3. Trish Isles: Trish’s dedication to netball has been instrumental in creating a more inclusive and diverse netball community in Coffs Harbour.

Through her efforts as the President of Sawtell Toormina Netball Club and her involvement in various initiatives, such as the introduction of mixed netball competitions and men’s and boys’ representative netball teams, Trish has generated increased revenue and opened new opportunities for players of all backgrounds.

4. Jemma Wratten: Jemma’s commitment and leadership in sport have made a lasting impact on the squash community and the aspiring young players she guides.

Jemma has played a vital role in promoting and developing squash in the region and further afield, including through her implementation of the NSW Junior Pathways Program which has provided valuable development and pathway opportunities to over 300 juniors across six state regions.

Mayor’s Community Spirit Award:

1. Reverend Dr Graham Whelan OAM: Reverend Dr Graham Whelan’s unwavering support for the veteran community has made a profound impact.

Through his role as Padres RSL, he has conducted commemorative services, provided weekly posts for Veterans and Nursing Homes, and offered personal visits, helping to ensure the well-being and recognition of our veterans.

2. Carol Cleary: Carol’s dedication to empowering the Eastern Dorrigo community has brought people together through various organized activities.

From supporting during bushfires to organizing health hubs and providing educational and career development opportunities for local children, Carol’s contributions have significantly contributed to the well-being and resilience of the community.

3. Htun Htun Oo: Htun Htun Oo’s efforts in organizing a multicultural Food and Dance Festival have helped bridge cultural barriers and foster connections within the community.

His commitment to creating inclusive events and his contributions as a husband, father, healthcare worker, and business owner showcase his dedication to making a positive impact.

4. Darrell Groth: Darrell’s commitment to supporting good causes and bringing people together has left a lasting impression.

From volunteering for the Scouting movement and Legacy to managing successful football teams and supporting Lifeline and the Masonic Retirement Village, Darrell’s selfless acts have made a difference in the lives of many.

News Of The Area applauds all the nominees for their extraordinary efforts and contributions to our community.