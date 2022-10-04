Coffs Harbour Basketball Association’s junior grand finals decided

COFFS Harbour’s best junior basketball teams have celebrated grand final victories as they headed into their school holidays on a winning note.

Coffs Harbour Basketball Association’s high school and primary school competitions came to a close with two big days of grand finals at Sportz Central.

The BDC Barracudas were the standouts winning the Under 16 Boys Division 1, Under 16 Boys Division 2, Under 16 Girls, and Under 14 Girls grand finals.

High school and primary school grand finals were held on the Friday and Saturday before the school holidays.

The Coffs Harbour Basketball Association men’s and women’s seasons resume next week after the school holidays.

Coffs Harbour Basketball Association hosts a number of weekly competitions at Sportz Central.

Women’s competitions are held on Tuesday night, and men’s competitions are held on Wednesday night.

High school competitions are held on Friday nights, while both primary and high school competitions are held on Saturday.

Grand final results high school and primary school: U16 Boys Division 1: BDC Barracudas White 58 def. Bayside Bandits 24. MVP: Joseph Moran. U16 Boys Division 2: BDC Barracudas Red 71 def. JPC Jammers 45. MVP: Jaxon Donoghue. U16 Girls: BDC Barracudas Red 50 def. Twisters 46. MVP: Willow Bowman. U19 Boys: Heat 62 def. Warhead Walruses 45. MVP Jye Pursch. U14 Boys: Bayside Bandits Yellow 59 def. BDC Barracudas White 38. MVP: Michael Hampshire. U14 Girls: BDC Barracudas 14 def. Shameless 12. MVP: Nevada Buckley-Noah. U12 Boys: Bucks 78 def. Bayside Bandits Black 29. MVP: Jai Griffin U12 Girls: Stars 26 def. Narranga Knights 19. MVP: Coco Becker.

By Aiden BURGESS